Landlord who refused to rent to Muslim men settles lawsuit

DENVER — A lawsuit against a Denver landlord who was recorded refusing to allow a Muslim father and son to sublease her property for a restaurant has ended in a $675,000 settlement.

The dispute focused on a central Denver property, already equipped as a restaurant for a fried chicken spot that closed.

Its owner, Craig Caldwell, thought he had the perfect pair to sublease the property. But when his landlord refused to sign off, Caldwell recorded the woman demanding that he find “an American person.”

Shocked, he went to a lawyer and later joined the father and son in a lawsuit against the building’s owner, Katina Gatchis.

Attorneys for Gatchis didn’t return emails or phone calls seeking comment on the settlement, which was signed in April.

Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press