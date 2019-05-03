Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israel says 2 soldiers wounded by gunfire from Gaza
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 12:49 pm EDT
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The Israeli military says two soldiers have been wounded by gunshots from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
The army said Friday the soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded, respectively. Israeli aircraft hit a Hamas militant site in response.
The shootings come as thousands of Palestinians demonstrate along the territory’s perimeter fence with Israel.
Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry says 50 Palestinians have suffered various levels of injury during protests at several sections of the fence. There has been no breakdown of what caused their wounds.
Hamas has accused Israel of not honouring an Egyptian deal to ease Gaza’s restrictions. Its leaders went to Egypt on Thursday for more discussions.
More than 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in the protests since they were launched last spring.
The Associated Press
