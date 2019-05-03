Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hudbay Minerals reaches settlement with investor on board composition
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2019 11:09 am EDT
TORONTO — Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it has reached a settlement agreement with an activist investor that wanted changes to company leadership.
The Toronto-based miner says it has agreed with Waterton Global Resource Management on a slate of 11 board of director candidates for the company’s May 7 annual meeting.
The slate includes seven incumbent directors, one Hudbay nominee, one shared nominee and two Waterton nominees.
Hudbay board chairman Alan Hibben will also step down once a new chairman is selected, but will stay on the board until the company’s 2020 annual meeting.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Sam Crittenden says the settlement represents a good outcome and creates certainty on the direction of the company. It also removes the risk that Waterton would abruptly sell its 12-per-cent stake in the company.
The dispute over leadership at the company had turned acrimonious at times between Hudbay and Waterton, including a lawsuit and accusations of predatory schemes.