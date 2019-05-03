Loading articles...

Downtown industrial accident sends worker to hospital with serious injuries

Last Updated May 3, 2019 at 11:28 am EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

A worker suffered serious injuries after an industrial accident in downtown Toronto on Friday morning.

Police say a man was struck by falling equipment at a site on Yorkville Avenue at Yonge Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS the man was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.