Doug Ford to meet with Jason Kenney at Ontario legislature
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2019 5:26 am EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Premier Doug Ford will meet with newly-elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at the Ontario legislature today.
The Conservative premiers will meet for the first time since Kenney led his party to a majority government victory in Alberta’s provincial election last month.
A statement from Ford’s office says the pair will discuss the federal carbon tax, pipelines and interprovincial trade.
They will also talk about a federal bill that could overhaul environmental assessments and establish a new process for reviewing major projects with a national scope.
Ford and Kenney have been vocal opponents of the federal Liberal government and its plan to impose a carbon price on provinces without their own tax.
The Ontario government has launched a court challenge of the carbon tax, arguing that its imposition is unconstitutional.