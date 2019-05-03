Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California to review LA archdiocese's sex-abuse response
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 7:35 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — The California attorney general’s office will review how the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles handled allegations of child sex abuse.
The Los Angeles Times says Attorney General Xavier Becerra notified Archbishop Jose Gomez of the review in a letter Thursday asking the archdiocese to preserve documents relating to clergy abuse allegations.
In a statement, the archdiocese says it continues to fully co-operate with all civil authorities.
The archdiocese has paid $740 million in settlements to victims. Last year, it raised its tally of accused priests to 323.
It’s one of many around the country that have faced lawsuits and accusations that officials ignored clerical sex abuse or swept it under the rug.
The Associated Press
