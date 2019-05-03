Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California death row inmate dies of natural causes
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 9:18 pm EDT
This March 13, 2019, booking photo released by the California Department of Corrections shows condemned inmate Brett Patrick Pensinger, C-54200, at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. State corrections officials say 56-year-old Pensinger died Thursday night, May 2, 2019, at a hospital. The specific cause of his death is pending. Pensinger was sentenced to San Quentin's death row in 1982 for killing a 5-month-old San Bernardino County girl. (California Department of Corrections via AP)
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — Authorities say a man who was sent to California’s death row for killing and mutilating a 5-month-old girl has died of natural causes.
State corrections officials say 56-year-old Brett Pensinger died Thursday night at a hospital. The specific cause of his death is pending.
Pensinger was sentenced to San Quentin’s death row in 1982 for killing a 5-month-old San Bernardino County girl. Prosecutors say Pensinger, who was then 19, kidnapped Michelle Melander and her brother, Michael, after drinking with their parents. The infant was killed. Her brother was released unharmed.
Another death row inmate died last month after being found unresponsive in his cell. Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Magallon was sentenced for killing a Los Angeles County public safety officer during a 2004 robbery.