Australian judge sentences extremist for Philippines plot

MELBOURNE, Australia — The ringleader of a plot to take six extremists from Australia in a motor boat to the southern Philippines to overthrow the provincial government has been sentenced by an Australian judge to seven years in prison.

Victoria state Supreme Court Justice Michael Croucher on Friday ordered Islamic State group sympathizer and firebrand preacher Robert “Musa” Cerantonio to serve at least five years and three months in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for hostile activities in a foreign country.

Cerantonio and five other men had plotted in 2016 to take a 7-meter (23-foot) half-cabin fiberglass power boat off the northeast Queensland coast to encourage others to overthrow the government in the southern Philippines and install Sharia Law.

