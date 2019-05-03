Loading articles...

2 men injured, 1 critically, in incident at North York business

Two men were injured in an incident at a commercial building in North York on May 3. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

Toronto police are investigating what led to two men being injured at a business near Islington and Steeles Avenues.

Officers were called to a commercial building at Milwick and Milvan Drives on Friday morning to reports of a robbery.

Paramedics say one man was found with life-threatening, while the other suffered minor injuries.

More to come

