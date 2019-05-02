Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vietnam suspect in Kim Jong Nam's killing freed from prison
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 8:21 pm EDT
KAJANG, Malaysia — A Vietnamese embassy translator says the Vietnamese woman who was tried for the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader has been released from a Malaysian prison.
Maridam Yacfar told reporters at the prison Friday that Doan Thi Huong looked “happy” but couldn’t give further details. Huong’s lawyers have said she is expected to be taken to the immigration office before flying back to Hanoi later Friday.
Huong pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing injury after prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her. She was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Her co-defendant Indonesian Siti Aisyah was released in March after prosecutors unexpectedly withdrew the murder charge against her.
They were accused of killing Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.
The Associated Press
