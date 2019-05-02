Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Uber riders can buy transit tickets on app for Denver
by Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 11:21 am EDT
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Uber app on an iPad in Baltimore. Riders in Denver will soon be able to buy tickets for public transportation using the Uber app, the latest step on the ride-hailing company's mission to become a one-stop shop for transportation. Uber announced Thursday, May 2, 2019, that it will be rolling out the feature to Denver customers over the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
NEW YORK — Riders in Denver will soon be able to buy tickets for public transportation using the Uber app, the latest step on the ride-hailing company’s mission to become a one-stop shop for transportation.
Potential Uber riders will see a transit option alongside UberX and Black, along with the price and trip duration, and will be able to purchase a ticket for the bus or train instead of hailing an Uber.
Uber announced Thursday it will be rolling out the feature to Denver customers over the next few weeks.
Uber and its U.S. rival Lyft have been working with cities to include information about public transportation options in their apps. But this is the first time either company has made it possible for customers to actually buy tickets for public transportation on the app.