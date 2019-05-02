Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tours planned this month to see elusive Kirtland's warbler
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 7:56 pm EDT
MIO, Mich. — Bird watchers, take note: The U.S. Forest Service is offering guided tours this month for people interested in seeing the elusive Kirtland’s warbler.
The ground-dwelling songbird nests almost exclusively in young jack pine forests of northern Michigan. It was on the brink of extinction but has bounced back after a recovery campaign by government agencies and private groups.
Tours in the Huron-Manistee National Forests will be conducted daily from May 15-31. They start at 7:30 a.m. at the Mio Ranger Station.
Each begins with a short video that tells the history of the Kirtland’s warbler and conservation efforts. Afterward, a Forest Service expert leads participants on a visit to jack pine stands where the birds live.
The tours cost $10 for adults and are free for children.
