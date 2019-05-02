Tours planned this month to see elusive Kirtland's warbler

MIO, Mich. — Bird watchers, take note: The U.S. Forest Service is offering guided tours this month for people interested in seeing the elusive Kirtland’s warbler.

The ground-dwelling songbird nests almost exclusively in young jack pine forests of northern Michigan. It was on the brink of extinction but has bounced back after a recovery campaign by government agencies and private groups.

Tours in the Huron-Manistee National Forests will be conducted daily from May 15-31. They start at 7:30 a.m. at the Mio Ranger Station.

Each begins with a short video that tells the history of the Kirtland’s warbler and conservation efforts. Afterward, a Forest Service expert leads participants on a visit to jack pine stands where the birds live.

The tours cost $10 for adults and are free for children.

The Associated Press