Toronto weekend includes cherry blossoms and the Toronto Marathon

Springtime would not be complete without the beloved cherry blossoms that grace Toronto each year. The festival at High Park starts this weekend, but leave your car at home. First off, non-essential vehicles won’t be allowed at the park during the week-long festival. And second, the Toronto Marathon takes over the city on Sunday.

The cherry blossoms and the races are not the only highlight of the weekend. Those in the city will also be wishing each other “May the 4th be with you” and happy Cinco de Mayo.

Events

Toronto Marathon

Runners will take over a large swath of Toronto this weekend for the Toronto Marathon. Two of the events — marathon and half-marathon — start at Mel Lastman Square at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, while the relay starts near the area. Three of the other events — the five-kilometre run, the five-kilometre walk, and the 10-kilometre run — start at Better Living Centre near the city’s waterfront.

The events that start near Yonge and Sheppard will travel east towards the Don River and then head west across the downtown core to Humber Bay Park East. Click here for an interactive map of the races.

Road closures start at 6 a.m. and will be in effect along Yonge and other streets as the runs and walks go from one neighbourhood to the next. Several ramps on the Gardiner and the DVP will also be closed. Click here for a full list.

High Park Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossoms are expected to be in bloom at High Park starting this weekend. The Cherry Blossom Festival starts on Saturday and runs until May 13. In an update on Twitter on Wednesday, the High Park Nature Centre said “peak bloom will likely start sometime within the next 6 days.”

The Cherry Blossom buds are still at stage 4 (a few at stage 3). Our guess is that peak bloom will happen sometime within the next 6 days. A reminder that as of Saturday, #HighPark will be car-free! #cherryblossomsTO #CBW2019

.

Learn more here: https://t.co/2OQocNrfCo pic.twitter.com/mC3bBrqIB2 — HighParkNatureCentre (@HighParkNC) May 1, 2019

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the park will be closed to all non-essential vehicles 24 hours a day. Cherry blossom trees are also in other locations across the city, click here for a list.

Canada’s Wonderland opening day

The Yukon Striker awaits you at Canada’s Wonderland, which opens for the season on Friday. The new roller coaster features a 90-degree drop and is expected to reach speeds of up to 130 km/h. Canada’s Wonderland is calling it, “the world’s fastest, longest and tallest dive coaster.” 680 NEWS reporter Geoff Rohoman was brave enough to be one of the first people to ride the coaster. Watch his experience below:

Toronto MS Walk

This Sunday, lace up your sneakers and head down to Downsview Park for a walk to support and raise money for multiple sclerosis. Proceeds from the Toronto MS Walk will go towards research and helping those who live with the disease. Participants can opt for either the 2.5-kilometre or five-kilometre run, and can mingle at the barbecue lunch afterwards. There will also be activities at the start/finish line, as well as live entertainment and awards handed out.

CAFTCAD Movie Wardrobe Sale

Looking for a fabulous, one-of-a-kind outfit with a cool history? Then you’ll want to head to the Movie Wardrobe Sale this weekend at the Enercare Centre. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, flip through racks of interesting fashion pieces that have been used in one of the many productions films across the city. Ranging from quirky to vintage to designer, more than 30 vendors will be on hand with fashion treasures for men, women, and kids. You’re sure to be ready for your closeup.

Star Wars Day at the Rec Room

A long time ago at a gaming bar far far away … Young Padawan, to the Rec Room you should go. Celebrate. Costumes you can wear. Win the trivia you might. Feel the force around you. Jedi and Sith together. Only different in your mind. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter. Nothing more will I teach you today. May the 4th be with you.

Cinco de Mayo

Toronto may be a long way from Mexico but this weekend you can experience a little bit of its fun and spicy flavour. Save those flight points and simply head on down to Liberty Commons this Saturday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Starting at noon you can enjoy enjoy smoked BBQ, tacos and, of course, some tequila. Cerveza more your style? Big Rock Brewery has created a specialty Mexican Lager just for the event. The party doesn’t stop until they’re out of food! No tickets required but you’re probably going to want to book a seat to make sure you get in on the action. And since the party falls on a Saturday you can also celebrate Cinco de Cuatro at the same time.

Road closures

Toronto Marathon: Scroll above for information on the closures.

Toronto Raptors tailgate and viewing party: Bremner Boulevard will be closed from Lakeshore Boulevard West to the east side of the 25 York St. from 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Khalsa Day parade: Rolling road closures will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, including Humberwood Boulevard, Humberline Drive, and Finch Avenue West. Click here for a list.

Paddle the Don: Bayview Avenue will be closed between Mill Street and Front Street East from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Transit info

Partial Line 2 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on Saturday due to rail replacement. Shuttle buses and Wheels-Tran service will be available.