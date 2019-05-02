Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto man arrested in shooting death of Sunderland father
by News Staff
Posted May 2, 2019 3:39 pm EDT
Last Updated May 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm EDT
Police on the scene of a shooting death near Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Hugues Cormier/CITYNEWS
Police in York Region have made an arrest in the shooting death of a young father in Whitechurch-Stouffville in late March.
The 22-year-old victim, identified as Alex Permutter of Sunderland, was found collapsed between two parked cars in a church parking lot near Ninth Line and Aurora Road on the afternoon of March 27.
Police say the shooting originally happened in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury. A witness then allegedly drove the victim about 16 kilometres to the church parking lot where he was found.
On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Levi Alexander of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder. A dark Mazda SUV believed to have been involved in the murder was also recovered.
Alexander appeared in a Newmarket court on Thursday for a bail hearing and was remanded in custody until his next court hearing in two weeks time.
Investigators say they are looking for two other men seen fleeing the area in a black- or dark-coloured SUV.