Toronto man arrested in shooting death of Sunderland father

Last Updated May 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm EDT

Police on the scene of a shooting death near Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Hugues Cormier/CITYNEWS

Police in York Region have made an arrest in the shooting death of a young father in Whitechurch-Stouffville in late March.

The 22-year-old victim, identified as Alex Permutter of Sunderland, was found collapsed between two parked cars in a church parking lot near Ninth Line and Aurora Road on the afternoon of March 27.

Police say the shooting originally happened in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury. A witness then allegedly drove the victim about 16 kilometres to the church parking lot where he was found.

On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Levi Alexander of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder. A dark Mazda SUV believed to have been involved in the murder was also recovered.

Alexander appeared in a Newmarket court on Thursday for a bail hearing and was remanded in custody until his next court hearing in two weeks time.

Investigators say they are looking for two other men seen fleeing the area in a black- or dark-coloured SUV.

