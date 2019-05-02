Suspect arrested in death of 53-year-old Toronto man

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man over the weekend.

One day after issuing a warrant for his arrest, police say Richard “Rick” Turner was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and threatening death in the death of 53-year-old Premachchandran Sundaralingam.

Police responded to a medical complaint at a residence in the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say Sundaralingam had been in a physical altercation with another man and was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.