Rains like no other: Iraq is tested in era of climate change
by Philip Issa, The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 2:10 am EDT
In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019, photo, a woman works on her farm in n Youssifiyah, Iraq. In the farming region, just south of the capital, canals that were empty last year are flush with water, and wells that were dug 24 meters deep to reach a sinking water table are producing water at just 6 meters depth. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
YOUSSIFIYAH, Iraq — Iraq has seen unprecedented rains after years of scorching hot summers.
The wettest winter in a generation has revived its rivers and filled its lakes, bringing welcome relief to a country facing severe water challenges in the era of climate change. The rains also restored the famous freshwater marshes of southern Iraq, which some scholars see as the location of the biblical Garden of Eden.
But the deluge has also highlighted the country’s myriad infrastructure problems and raised questions about whether Iraq’s 20th century infrastructure can adapt to an unpredictable, 21st century climate.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi says it’s imperative to revamp infrastructure and water policies to prepare for more extreme weather events. The rains pose a policy dilemma as unpredictable climate stresses may lead to both droughts and floods.