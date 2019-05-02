Pickering man to be sentenced in pregnant wife's murder

A Pickering man convicted in the brutal murder of his pregnant wife is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

Arianna Goberdhan, 26, was 20 days short of her due date when she was murdered on April 7, 2017.

Her husband, Nicholas Baig, was initially charged with second-degree murder but that charge was later upgraded to first-degree.

He has since been convicted in his wife’s death, but under Canadian law, an unborn child cannot be considered a homicide victim.

After the sentencing, friends and family of Goberdhan are expected to hold a rally outside the courthouse in Durham Region to petition the Canadian government to change its legislation to reflect the death of unborn babies as a result of domestic violence.