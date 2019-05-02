Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Official: Baltimore County officer shot, wounded; man killed
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 7:57 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — Authorities say a Baltimore County police officer has been shot and wounded in an incident at a home that left a man dead.
The Baltimore County Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a person inside a home with a gun. During an encounter, the officer was shot in the upper body.
Police Chief Terrence Sheridan says the unidentified officer was conscious, alert and showed good vital signs before going into surgery. Cpl. Shawn Vinson says the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The department says that a man inside the home was shot and killed, but provided no further details. The man’s identity was not released.
The Associated Press
