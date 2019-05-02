Kamala Harris aims to regain spotlight in crowded 2020 field

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris is back in the spotlight.

The California Democratic senator’s tough questioning of Attorney General William Barr quickly turned into a viral moment that reminded liberals why they envisioned the former prosecutor taking on President Donald Trump.

The moment was much needed. After launching her campaign in January before an adoring crowd of tens of thousands of people, Harris has largely been in the background in a presidential field that has ballooned to more than 20.

g???



Juana Summers, The Associated Press





