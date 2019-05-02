Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India prepares for 'extremely severe' Bay of Bengal cyclone
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 4:36 am EDT
NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have evacuated hundreds of thousands of people along the country’s eastern coast ahead of a cyclone moving through the Bay of Bengal.
Meteorologists say Cyclone Fani could bring “extremely severe” wind and rain when it hits the Indian state of Odisha on Friday.
Officials say Fani could be the worst storm since 1999, when a cyclone killed around 10,000 people and devastated large parts of the state.
India’s special relief commissioner told the Press Trust of India news agency that preparations for Fani have included the country’s largest evacuation operation. Tourists have been asked to leave the popular beach town of Puri by Thursday night.
More than 800 shelters have been opened and around 100,000 dry food packets are ready to be airdropped.
The Associated Press
