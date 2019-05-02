Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Estonian nationalist party sees media bias in violence case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 11:02 am EDT
HELSINKI — Estonia’s interior minister is blaming the Baltic country’s media of having double standards when reporting on a former government official from his party who resigned after being investigated for domestic violence.
Mart Helme, head of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, or EKRE, says the media should apply a “single standard” in reporting.
He was referring to earlier cases where politicians or prominent Estonians — including a theatre director — were involved in cases of domestic violence, saying the media took a different approach when his political party was involved.
Foreign Trade Minister Marti Kuusik stepped down Tuesday, a day after police opened a probe following media reports about domestic violence allegations.
Helme spoke Thursday for the first time since Estonia’s centre-right governing coalition was formally sworn in on Monday.