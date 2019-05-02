Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DavidsTea reports lower Q4 sales, announces plans to sell in more grocery stores
MONTREAL — DavidsTea Inc. saw a drop in sales in its most recent quarter, but announced plans to expand its wholesale business.
The Montreal-based retailer says its sales fell 4.1 per cent to $83.1 million in the quarter ending February 2.
The retailer saw 20.2 per cent growth or $2.5 million in its whole sale and e-commerce sales.
The company says it will expand its current deal with Loblaw Companies Ltd. and will sell its teas at more than 1,500 of the retailer’s locations starting this fall.
Its consolidated net loss was $14.4 million or 51 cents per diluted share compared to $16.1 million or 62 cents per share in the same quarter the previous year.
Its adjusted net income was $6.4 million or 25 cents per share compared to $9.7 million or 37 cents per share in the previous fourth quarter.
The Canadian Press
