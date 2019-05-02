Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cirque du Soleil in new Vegas show leaves the acrobats out
by Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 12:56 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Cirque du Soleil is planning a new live show for the Las Vegas Strip this fall but there’s a twist — there won’t be a single whimsical clown.
The Montreal-based circus company that has for years found success combining aerial acts and bombastic music is shifting gears to present its “first live-action thriller.” It will written by film director Robert Rodriguez.
“R.U.N ” at a theatre in the Luxor Las Vegas hotel will feature fast-paced chases, combat and stunts, drawing inspiration from action movies and graphic novels. The action will spill off the stage and into the audience. There will be no acrobats.
Audience members will sit in the 1,500-seat theatre and be surrounded by screens and pyrotechnics. It will feature some 60 artists.
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
