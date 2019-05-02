2 dead after stabbing in Brampton, SIU called in

Two people are dead after a stabbing at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Peel police were called to Quarry Edge Drive near Main Street and Bovaird Drive East just after 11 p.m.

Paramedics said a man and a woman are dead. One person was pronounced dead in hospital while the second person died at the scene.

A third person was also taken to hospital but their age is not yet known.

The Special Investigations Unit was called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Thursday.