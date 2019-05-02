Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 dead after stabbing in Brampton, SIU called in
by News staff
Posted May 2, 2019 5:45 am EDT
Last Updated May 2, 2019 at 6:50 am EDT
Peel police and the SIU at the scene of a stabbing on Quarry Edge Drive in Brampton on May 2, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Two people are dead after a stabbing at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.
Peel police were called to Quarry Edge Drive near Main Street and Bovaird Drive East just after 11 p.m.
Paramedics said a man and a woman are dead. One person was pronounced dead in hospital while the second person died at the scene.
A third person was also taken to hospital but their age is not yet known.
The Special Investigations Unit was called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
Ban knives, ban white vans, ban murder, ban assault, ban ban ban….don’t forge to virtue signal and often