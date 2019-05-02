Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bell wireless business drives BCE's Q1 revenue growth, net profit rises 12%
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2019 7:46 am EDT
BCE Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Thursday, May 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit was up 12 per cent from a year earlier as revenue increased across its major divisions.
The company says the profit amounted $740 million attributable to common shareholders or 82 cents per share. That was up from $661 million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018.
The Montreal-based company’s adjusted earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 80 cents per share a year earlier and one cent below the average analyst estimate.
Total operating revenue from telecommunications and media was $5.73 billion, up 2.6 per cent from $5.59 billion.
Operating revenue from its Bell wireless business was up 4.5 per cent at $2.12 billion. Bell added 50,204 net postpaid wireless subscribers, down from 68,487 last year.
Analysts had estimated 78 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $5.71 billion of total operating revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)
The Canadian Press
