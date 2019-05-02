Antique guns turned in to #GunBuyBackTO

The city along with Toronto police launched a gun buyback program last week in an effort to curb gun violence in Toronto.

People who have firearms they no longer want to keep are encouraged to turn them in to police in exchange for money. The city is offering $350 for hand guns and $200 for long guns.

Insp. Paul MacIntyre with 41 Division tweeted photos of some of the guns that have been turned in to police so far on Thursday. While the haul is no doubt impressive, it’s likely not for the reasons implied in the tweet.

These are just some of the firearms turned in during the past 24 hrs as part of the #GunBuyBackTO to @TPS41Div alone. Call @TorontoPolice if you have a firearm(s) you no longer wish to have. pic.twitter.com/wqPSZFC24r — Paul MacIntyre (@InspMac) May 1, 2019

People couldn’t help but notice that many of the firearms pictured in the tweet were so old, they could be considered desirable antiques.

One person replied “Wow they are really nice collectables!!!” and another asked “Some nice older pieces. Will they be auctioned off?” — but unfortunately for antique enthusiasts, firearms collected through the gun buyback program will be destroyed.

Many others said the guns displayed in the tweet represent the failure of the program — saying these are not the kinds of guns used in criminal activity.

“Old guns found in grandpa’s chest. No gang connected guns as we all knew would happen. Bravo???” said one response, while another said, “Useless program if that is what is being turned in.”

The age of the guns also became the butt of many jokes.

“Who they going to war with? President Lincoln?” said one reply, “Wyatt Earp gave up his guns?” added another and a third asked “Did Dick Turpin bring these antiques in himself??”

While the guns may be old and the tweet attracted some lighthearted ridicule, Insp. MacIntyre replied saying it is still a positive step forward that they are no longer in people’s homes.

“From experience, I can tell you such guns can be stolen & used in crimes. Long guns are often cut down, and fired — or pointed — during crimes. This program helps reduce that risk. Simple,” he tweeted.

During the launch of the program last week, Mayor John Tory reinforced the idea of risk reduction.

“The bottom line is this — one gun surrendered is one less gun that is out there somewhere in our community,” he said.