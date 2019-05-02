Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Afghan grand council sets recommendations for Taliban talks
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2019 4:21 am EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2015 photo, former Afghan warlord Abdul Rasool Sayyaf, attends the Afghanistan Protection and Stability Council in Kabul, Afghanistan. On April 29, 2019, President Ashraf Ghani stressed the importance of "sustainable peace" with the Taliban as he opened a four-day grand council in Kabul meant to forge a common agenda for future peace talks with the insurgents. Ghani gave the chairmanship of the council to Sayyaf, a former warlord with past links to Osama bin Laden and the militants who took control of Kabul after the collapse of the communist government in the early 1990s. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
KABUL — An Afghan grand council has come up with a series of recommendations for peace talks with the Taliban after four days of meetings in Kabul.
President Ashraf Ghani convened the council of more than 3,200 participants, known as Loya Jirga, to hammer out a common strategy. The gathering ends on Friday.
The participants, divided into dozens of committees, discussed several issues, including a cease-fire in the 17-year war, and women’s rights in keeping with the tenets of Islam.
Also this week, the Taliban and U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad embarked on another round of talks in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marudi met Khalilzad in Doha on Wednesday, after meeting the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the day earlier.