Activists demand pope ensure 'zero tolerance' in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Activist groups are calling on Pope Francis to guarantee the implementation of the Vatican’s “zero tolerance” for sexual abuses by clergy in Argentina, where they say the policy has not been carried out.

The Argentine group Church Without Abuses and the global organizations Ending Clergy Abuse and BishopAccountability.org say Francis should return to his homeland of Argentina to ensure the Roman Catholic Church punishes these crimes and does not protect perpetrators.

Representatives of activist groups gathered near the Monsignor Mariano Espinosa Home for Priests in Buenos Aires on Thursday displaying signs calling for zero tolerance for sex abuses.

In Argentina there is no official registry of judicial complaints about abuses committed by members of the clergy.

The Associated Press