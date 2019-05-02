Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Leonard scores 33 but 76ers dump Raptors to take series lead
by Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2019 10:43 pm EDT
Last Updated May 2, 2019 at 10:54 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol, center, is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, with Joel Embiid, right, also defending during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Once again, Kawhi Leonard couldn’t do it alone.
The Raptors star scored 33 points, and was perfect in the third quarter, but he got little help from his teammates as Toronto dropped an ugly 116-95 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
The Sixers take a 2-1 lead into Sunday’s Game 4 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds to top the Sixers, while Jimmy Butler added 22.
Pascal Siakam had 20 points for the Raptors, who looked nothing like the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Danny Green added 13 points. But for the second consecutive game, the rest of the Raptors failed to show up. Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry had seven points apiece.