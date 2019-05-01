Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Vatican conference warns of dangers of resurgent nationalism
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 7:28 am EDT
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is hosting a conference on the resurgence of nationalism around the world, warning of the dangers of economic protectionism, xenophobic anti-migrant rhetoric and weak international institutions to the democratic world order.
The conference, “Nation, State, Nation-State,” opened Wednesday at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, a Vatican thinktank.
German Cardinal Walter Kasper, an ally of Pope Francis, said in a keynote speech that 20th century nationalism produced two World Wars. He said that international institutions created in their aftermath to promote peace had distanced ordinary citizens from decision-making power.
He warned that the resulting insecurities and fears fueled populist and neo-nationalistic ideologies “closed inside walls of isolation.”
Francis has denounced such isolationist trends, focusing in particular on the global responsibility for the environment and the plight of migrants.