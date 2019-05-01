Vatican conference warns of dangers of resurgent nationalism

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is hosting a conference on the resurgence of nationalism around the world, warning of the dangers of economic protectionism, xenophobic anti-migrant rhetoric and weak international institutions to the democratic world order.

The conference, “Nation, State, Nation-State,” opened Wednesday at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, a Vatican thinktank.

German Cardinal Walter Kasper, an ally of Pope Francis, said in a keynote speech that 20th century nationalism produced two World Wars. He said that international institutions created in their aftermath to promote peace had distanced ordinary citizens from decision-making power.

He warned that the resulting insecurities and fears fueled populist and neo-nationalistic ideologies “closed inside walls of isolation.”

Francis has denounced such isolationist trends, focusing in particular on the global responsibility for the environment and the plight of migrants.

The Associated Press