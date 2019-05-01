Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US watchdog: Afghans may not be ready for 'day after' peace
by Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 1:26 am EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2013, file, photo, Afghan women work in a saffron field in Herat, Afghanistan, where, 90 percent of the former poppy farmers have switched to growing the pricey spice, according to the Afghan Ministry of Counter Narcotics. Afghanistan may not be ready for peace unless it formulates a strategy for re-integration of Taliban fighters into society, combating corruption and reining in the country's runaway narcotics problem, a U.S. watchdog said Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hoshang Hashimi, File)
KABUL — A U.S. watchdog is cautioning that Afghanistan may not be ready for peace unless it quickly formulates a strategy for re-integration of Taliban fighters into society, combating corruption and reining in the country’s runaway narcotics problem.
That’s according to the latest quarterly report by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which monitors billions of dollars in U.S. aid to the country.
The report, released on Wednesday, says Washington spends $5 billion annually on Afghan security forces. The U.S. has stepped up efforts to find a peaceful resolution to Afghanistan’s 17-year war and has been holding talks with a resurgent Taliban.
The Taliban, however, refuse to negotiate with the Kabul government, and continue to stage near-daily attacks, inflicting staggering casualties, and now control about half the country.