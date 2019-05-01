Loading articles...

US watchdog: Afghans may not be ready for 'day after' peace

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2013, file, photo, Afghan women work in a saffron field in Herat, Afghanistan, where, 90 percent of the former poppy farmers have switched to growing the pricey spice, according to the Afghan Ministry of Counter Narcotics. Afghanistan may not be ready for peace unless it formulates a strategy for re-integration of Taliban fighters into society, combating corruption and reining in the country's runaway narcotics problem, a U.S. watchdog said Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hoshang Hashimi, File)

KABUL — A U.S. watchdog is cautioning that Afghanistan may not be ready for peace unless it quickly formulates a strategy for re-integration of Taliban fighters into society, combating corruption and reining in the country’s runaway narcotics problem.

That’s according to the latest quarterly report by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which monitors billions of dollars in U.S. aid to the country.

The report, released on Wednesday, says Washington spends $5 billion annually on Afghan security forces. The U.S. has stepped up efforts to find a peaceful resolution to Afghanistan’s 17-year war and has been holding talks with a resurgent Taliban.

The Taliban, however, refuse to negotiate with the Kabul government, and continue to stage near-daily attacks, inflicting staggering casualties, and now control about half the country.

Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press


