Trump's GOP allies press for action on disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON — The White House is displaying new flexibility on giving disaster aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies increasingly lose patience with a weekslong standoff over a widely backed bill.

A new Senate GOP offer is aimed at breaking the logjam and offers greater flexibility in delivering appropriated disaster funding to Puerto Rico. Trump has feuded with Democratic officials on the U.S. territory and has sharply criticized Puerto Rico’s handling of the disaster.

But the latest offer, relayed Monday in a meeting of the chairman and top Democrat of the Senate Appropriations Committee, hasn’t won over Democrats.

Patience is running out among a group of Senate Republicans from states hit hard last fall by hurricanes because the legislation involving Puerto Rico includes aid to the mainland U.S. as well.

Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press