Tongass National Forest 'timber sale' nearing completion
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 1:01 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The first phase of the largest timber sale in Tongass National Forest in decades is moving ahead, and the U.S. Forest Service is asking for public comment through May 13.
CoastAlaska reports the Forest Service has confirmed it plans to offer about 225 million board feet of Tongass old growth timber over 15 years. More than a fifth of that could be in the next year alone.
But the federal agency insists this is much more than a timber sale. The agency prefers calling it a “landscape level analysis” because it’s folded into other work.
That work includes stream restorations and culvert replacements. There’s also improved recreation like trail building and new public use cabins and shelters that has strong local support.
The Associated Press
