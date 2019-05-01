Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thousands march on May Day, demand better working conditions
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 2:38 am EDT
Malaysian workers stage a rally marking May Day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Hundreds of workers demand raise of basic salary and ending towards discrimination. (AP Photo/Annice Lyn)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Thousands of trade union members and activists are marking May Day by marching through Asia’s capitals and demanding better working conditions and expanding labour rights.
A South Korean major umbrella trade union has issued a joint statement with a North Korean workers’ organization calling for the Koreas to push ahead with engagement commitments made during a series of inter-Korean summits last year.
Many of the plans agreed between the Koreas, including joint economic projects, have been held back by a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
May Day rallies are also being held in the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and elsewhere in Asia.