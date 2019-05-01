Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Texas lawmakers want to make clear guns allowed in churches
by Clarice Silber, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 7:42 pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would make it clear that licensed permit holders’ have a right to carry handguns in places of worship.
The effort comes as places of worship around the world face targeted attacks by extremists. A shooting at a California synagogue on Saturday left one worshipper dead and three injured.
The bill follows an opinion by state Attorney General Ken Paxton that said licensed handgun holders can legally carry in places of worship in Texas. Paxton said places of worship must give oral or written notice prohibiting weapons on their property to restrict that.
Sponsor Republican Sen. Donna Campbell says her bill will amend Texas law to make clear places of worship must follow the same rules as other private property if they want to restrict firearms.
