Suspect sought in death of 53-year-old Toronto man
by News Staff
Posted May 1, 2019 8:29 pm EDT
Last Updated May 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm EDT
Police are searching for 48-year-old Richard 'Rick' Turner, wanted in connection with the death of a 53-year-old Toronto man. TPS/HO
A 48-year-old Toronto man is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man over the weekend.
Police say they responded to a medical complaint at a residence in the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators say the victim had been in a physical altercation with another man and was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.
Police have identified him as Premachchandran Sundaralingam.
Police are searching for Richard “Rick” Turner, who is known to have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa, Ottawa and Sault Ste. Marie.
Turner is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with a stocky build. His hair is cut short and he sports an orange-coloured beard, according to a photograph released by police.
Anyone who knows his whearabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Once he shaves the beard, we’ll never find him.
I’m guessing he’s already died his goatee red so we’ll never get him other than he resembles Brucey baby McArthur. The women are just throwing themselves at him. Ain’t he somethin’?