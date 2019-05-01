Suspect sought in death of 53-year-old Toronto man

A 48-year-old Toronto man is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a medical complaint at a residence in the area of Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say the victim had been in a physical altercation with another man and was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.

Police have identified him as Premachchandran Sundaralingam.

Police are searching for Richard “Rick” Turner, who is known to have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa, Ottawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Turner is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with a stocky build. His hair is cut short and he sports an orange-coloured beard, according to a photograph released by police.

Anyone who knows his whearabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.