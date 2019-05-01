St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect

CLAYTON, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis police officer has been indicted for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store.

Julia Crews is charged with second-degree assault for the shooting on April 23 in Ladue, one of Missouri’s wealthiest communities. The 37-year-old officer is a 13-year department veteran. The 33-year-old suspect remains hospitalized but authorities say she will survive.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell announced the indictment Wednesday. The officer is white; the woman who was shot is black.

Crews’ attorney, Travis Noble, has said Crews meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press