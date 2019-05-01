Santa Fe to keep voluntary collection deal with Airbnb

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s picturesque capital will keep a voluntary collection agreement with short-term lodging rental company Airbnb despite pressure.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the move comes after American Hotel & Lodging Association recently urged governments to drop such deals following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court Wayfair v. South Dakota decision ruled that states may charge tax on purchases made from out-of-state sellers.

The group has said voluntary collection agreements give Airbnb an unfair advantage by creating a tax and regulatory haven for Airbnb lodging operators.

Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall says he sees no harm in leaving the agreement in place.

