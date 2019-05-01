Rogers Media buys podcast company Pacific Content

Rogers Media is expanding its stake in the podcast market, as the company announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Vancouver-based podcast company Pacific Content.

“Podcasting is a big part of the future of audio,” Julie Adam, the senior vice-president of Rogers Radio, said in a statement.

According to Canadian Podcast Listener from May 2018, 26 per cent of Canadians listen to podcasts once a month, while 18 per cent listen weekly.

Last year, Rogers launched the Frequency Podcast Network, featuring shows such as The Big Story and Moms in the Middle — the latter co-hosted by Melanie Ng, one of the faces of Breakfast Television in Toronto.

Pacific Content, which produces original and award-winning podcasts across North America, was the first branded content podcast business to launch globally. It is now one of the largest on the continent.

“We have found an incredibly smart, bold and collaborative partner in Rogers Media,” Steve Pratt, the vice-president of Pacific Content, said.

“Both Rogers Media and Pacific Content share a strong passion in driving forward the future of both audio and branded content.”

Along with expanding its podcast market, Rogers currently owns 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations across the country, as well as digital websites.

Rogers is the parent company of this station and website.