Rescue team dispatched to site of plane crash in Labrador, two men hurt
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2019 10:30 pm EDT
MAKKOVIK, N.L. — Two men injured in the crash of a small plane into a mountain are being transported by snowmobile to a medical station in Labrador.
RCMP say a search and rescue team went to the crash site Wednesday about 75 kilometres southeast of Makkovik, on the Labrador coast.
Maj. Mark Gough with the Canadian Armed Forces says blizzard-like conditions hindered rescue efforts for hours.
Both men sustained serious injuries but the full extent of their medical conditions isn’t known.
Gough says once they reach Makkovik they will be transported to a larger health centre, likely in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
The aircraft crashed while en route from Goose Bay to Greenland.
Gough says it was fortunate that the team was able to reach the crash site considering the conditions.
“It’s an unforgiving place to have an incident, in the North,” he said. “Thankfully we were able to get our folks there in a relatively short time frame.”
The pilot was conscious and able to communicate with rescuers before the search team reached the pair.
The Canadian Press
