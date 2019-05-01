Police searching for missing Scarborough teen

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Scarborough teen.

Gregory Charczuk was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue West.

The 14-year-old is described as six-feet tall with a thin build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his wherabouts is being asked to contact police.