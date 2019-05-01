Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police officer sentenced to probation in woman's beating
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 4:57 pm EDT
DETROIT — A Detroit police officer convicted in the beating of a naked, unarmed and mentally ill woman inside an emergency room triage unit has avoided jail or prison time.
A Detroit district court judge on Wednesday sentenced 47-year-old Dewayne Jones to 12 months’ probation, ordered him to attend anger management classes and perform 15 days of community service. A jury found Jones guilty in March of misdemeanour assault and battery.
Video of the incident posted in August on WJBK-TV’s website shows the 29-year-old woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital as another officer and hospital security restrained her. Witnesses testified that the woman spat at Jones, shouted profanities at hospital staff and bit an officer.
Jones was suspended, but later reinstated at a lower rank.
The Associated Press
