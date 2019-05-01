Parking spot dispute ends with machete confrontation in B.C.: police

LANGFORD, B.C. — The RCMP are reminding the public not to engage in road rage after a woman allegedly pulled out a machete during a dispute over a parking spot in Langford, B.C.

The Mounties say they received a report from a woman on Sunday afternoon who said she was trying to park at Costco when another woman cut her off and “abruptly” took the parking stall.

When the two women got in an argument over the spot, the one who parked allegedly reached into her vehicle, pulled out a machete, and held it in a threatening way.

The complainant said she backed away and called police.

The RCMP say if you encounter a road rage incident, do not engage with the other party but instead find a safe spot to pull over and call 911 for help.

They are asking the woman alleged to have brandished the large sword-like knife to turn herself in, adding they know who she is but have not found her.

“We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened”, Const. Nancy Saggar says in a news release.

The Canadian Press