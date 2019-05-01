Loading articles...

One person dead after shooting in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 1, 2019 at 2:13 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

One person is dead after a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at John Garland and Humber College boulevards at around 1:30 p.m.

A male victim was found injured and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More to come

