New York City to pay $3.5M settlement in Rikers inmate death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 3:31 pm EDT
FILE - In this July 24, 2014, file photo, while holding a favorite childhood portrait of her late son Rolando Perez, Carmen Perez, 65, center, is joined by her husband Pedro Perez, 65, rear left, their other sons Ricardo Perez, 41, rear right, Pedro Perez, 45, right, and their grandson Rolando Perez, Jr., 13, second from left, at home in the Bronx borough of New York. New York City has reached a $3.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed over the 2014 death of Rolando Perez, a Rikers Island inmate who records show was deprived of seizure medication. The New York Daily News reports the city agreed last week to pay the money to the girlfriend of Rolando Perez, mother of his now-18-year-old son. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City has reached a $3.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed over the 2014 death of a Rikers Island inmate who records show was deprived of seizure medication.
The Daily News reports the city agreed last week to pay the money to the girlfriend of Rolando Perez, mother of his now-18-year-old son.
Perez died in January 2014, two days after being put in solitary confinement. He was being held in Rikers on burglary charges.
The 36-year-old had suffered from a seizure disorder since he was a teen, relying on medications to control it.
According to records and Perez’s family, he was deprived of his medication while in solitary and had been placed there without being cleared by medical and mental health staff.
