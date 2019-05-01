Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Missouri man accused of Trump threat sentenced in W.Va.
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 2:11 pm EDT
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — An armed Missouri man accused of threatening President Donald Trump during a traffic stop in West Virginia has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Eric Leonardo Charron of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Preston County Magistrate Court to reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was given credit for 36 days served.
State police say Charron was going 130 mph (209 kph) on Interstate 68 when he was pulled over March 27.
A trooper said in a criminal complaint that the 42-year-old Charron claimed to be running late to a dinner with Trump and also wanted “to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone.”
The trooper says a vehicle search turned up a handgun, ammunition and gunpowder.
The Associated Press
