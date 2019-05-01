Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican actor charged with manslaughter in punching death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 10:44 am EDT
MIAMI — A Mexican soap opera actor has been charged with manslaughter after a man he’s accused of punching in a road rage confrontation died.
Pablo Lyle appeared at his arraignment before 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. The 32-year-old star will continue under house arrest in Miami.
Prosecutors say Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez in a road rage confrontation on March 31. He initially faced only a battery charge, but Hernandez later died in a hospital.
Defence attorney Philip Reizenstein said his client was trying to protect his family when Hernandez assaulted them. He berated prosecutors for filing charges without interviewing Lyle’s wife and brother-in-law, who were in the car.
Lyle starred in the soap opera “Mi Adorable Maldición,” Spanish for “My Lovely Curse.”