Israel collects Holocaust items ahead of post-survivor world
by Aron Heller, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 2:10 am EDT
In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019 photo, Israeli Holocaust survivors Rachel Zeiger 91, center, and her brother Moshe Akerman 84, left, speak with Orit Noiman, head of Yad Vashem's collection and registration center, at their home at the city of Ramat Gan, Israel. With the world's community of aging Holocaust survivors rapidly shrinking, and their live testimonies soon to be a thing of the past, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial is preparing for a world without them. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
RAMAT GAN, Israel — The world’s community of aging Holocaust survivors is rapidly shrinking, and their live testimonies are soon to be a thing of the past.
But Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial is preparing for a world without them.
Its “Gathering the Fragments” program has collected some 250,000 items from survivors to be stored for posterity and displayed online to preserve the memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, even after the last of the survivors has passed away.
Copious video testimonies have been filmed and even holograms have been produced to try to recreate the powerful impact of a survivor’s recollection. And this year, an Instagram account was created based on the real-life journal of a teenage Jewish victim to make her story more accessible to a younger generation.