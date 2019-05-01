Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida man guilty of leaving threats for Bernie Sanders
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 3:40 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at Burnett Park in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man has been convicted of leaving threatening voicemails for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Court records show that a federal jury in Orlando found 57-year-old Robert Francis Pratersch guilty Tuesday of threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure. He faces up to 15 years in prison at a July 16 sentencing.
Federal prosecutors say Pratersch left three profanity-laced, anti-Semitic voicemail messages last fall at Sanders’s office in Burlington, Vermont. Authorities say Pratersch threatened to behead Sanders, “ISIS-style,” and videotape the execution. The remark was a reference to the Islamic State militant group.
Pratersch was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and arrested later that month in St. Cloud, Florida.
Sanders is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.