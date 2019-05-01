Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FBI informant helped nab Army veteran accused of bomb plot
by Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 6:25 pm EDT
United States Attorney Nick Hanna stands next to photos of Mark Steven Domingo, during a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29, 2019. A terror plot by Domingo, an Army veteran who converted to Islam and planned to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks was thwarted, federal prosecutors said Monday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES — The arrest of an Army veteran in a plot to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California is the result of a confidential informant’s work.
Court documents show that Mark Domingo was nabbed after the informant steered him away from impulsive gun attacks, offered opportunities to drop the plot and eventually led him to a trap.
The identity of the informant is not known, but the FBI says the person had been paid over $300,000 since 2013 for other investigations.
Using informants to identify would-be terrorists and thwart their plans has been hailed by law enforcement for preventing mass killings. But defence lawyers and civil liberties groups decry them for enticing vulnerable people down a path toward crime.